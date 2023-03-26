Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu he fired the defense minister Yoav Gallant. The prime minister’s office has made it known. Gallant yesterday called in a public speech to stop the judicial reform law that is dividing the country in the name of national unity. He should be replaced by the current Minister of Agriculture Avi poetalso from the Likud, who had chosen to support Gallant’s position and then reconsider in the space of 24 ore hurrying to declare his intention to vote the reform.

Representing the need for the executive to close ranks – while other Likud exponents such as Yuli Edelstein and David Bitan have expressed closeness to Gallant – is time. The intention of the government, despite the multiplication of protests in the square, is in fact that of implement the entire provision for within the next week and, in any case, before the recess of the Knesset for the Jewish Easter. It is no coincidence that a Knesset commission is convened for Monday to examine the key question of the Committee for the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court. Netanyahu’s goal is to bring to 11 the members of the Committee (instead of the 9 today) ensuring the prevalence of the members of political nomination on technicians. Another intention of the prime minister would be to appoint David Amsalem (Likud and known opponent of the powers of the Supreme Court) second Minister of Justice alongside the current head Yariv Levin, considered one of the two architects of the reform.

Not even the opposition, however, intends to give up, and adds to the street protests petitions to the Supreme Court against Netanyahu. The prime minister has a week to respond to the Court which has accepted a request from the NGO ‘Movement for the quality of government’ which he accuses Bibi that he violated the law by announcing his intention to deal with the reform: in full conflict of interest, according to the NGO, given the trial against him underway in Jerusalem. Netanyahu has shielded himself from a very recent law approved by the right-wing majority which establishes the incompatibility of an incumbent prime minister only in the event of physical problems o psychics and for nothing else. Meanwhile, the demonstrations continue: the opponents remained all day at the house of Dichter and Levin and ‘The Week of Democracy’ was announced in Tel Aviv. The media gave ample prominence to an army source according to whom – following Gallant’s line – Israel’s enemies now judge the Jewish state “weak and limited in its ability to react” due to the rifts caused in the country by the reform and the international isolation.