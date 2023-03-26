Thousands of people are pouring into the streets of Tel Aviv after the news of the sacking of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The now ex-minister had publicly called for a halt to the controversial justice reform, which has caused massive protests and divisions in Israel. A decision, that of the premier, which has caused various reactions: on all the resignation of the Israeli consul in New York.

The leaders of the anti-government protests, reports the Haaretz newspaper, have called a series of impromptu demonstrations this evening, in response to the removal of Gallant: thousands of protesters blocked the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv in both directions: demonstrations also in front of the residence of the prime minister in Jerusalem, where the police had to use water cannons. Demonstrations in support of Gallant have also been announced outside his residence.

Other demonstrators chose instead to go and demonstrate in solidarity under the former minister’s house. Opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked Netanyahu’s decision, arguing that “the prime minister can fire the minister, but he cannot dismiss the reality of the people of Israel who are resisting the madness of the majority.”