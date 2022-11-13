TEL AVIV – The Israeli president has officially appointed the former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the government by returning the longtime leader to power after a year’s hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what should be Israel’s most right-wing coalition ever.
Elections earlier this month indicated a clear victory for Netanyahu and his ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist allies and ended the short-lived and ideologically diverse government that ousted him last year after 12 consecutive years in power. .
