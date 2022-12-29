Listen to the audio version of the article

The sixth government led by Benjamin Netanyahu took office in Israel on Thursday 29 December. The premier takes the oath in Jerusalem. During the executive presentation speech to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, Netanyahu announced that the new Israeli government has three main long-term goals: the neutralization of Iran’s efforts to acquire a nuclear capability; the development of national infrastructure, including a railway between the Galilee and Eilat for very fast trains, and the extension of the Abraham agreements with the Arab countries to end the conflict in the region. The debate takes place in a fiery atmosphere amid thunderous applause from his supporters and protest slogans from opposition MPs. He also protests in the square, outside the Knesset. The brings it back Times of Israel. Jewish media estimates that about 300 people are participating in the demonstration.

Protesters outside the Knesset protest against Netanyahu. (AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel turns right

It is the most right-wing government Israel has ever had, with far-right politicians represented for the first time in a coalition. The new government wants to implement far-reaching political changes and, among other things, intends to deliberately weaken the judicial system. According to experts, the changes could also lead to the cancellation of Netanyahu’s trial for corruption, which is currently underway.

Another hotly contested item in the sixth Netanyahu government’s program is plans to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. Even before the swearing-in ceremony, several controversial legislative changes were passed by Parliament. They were considered a prerequisite for a coalition agreement.

No one ever so long premier

The one that took office on Thursday is the sixth government formed by the conservative Likud leader Netanyahu. The former prime minister returns to power after a year and a half in opposition. In Israel’s history, no one has been in office longer than the 73-year-old politician.