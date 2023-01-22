Home World Israel, Netanyahu yields to the High Court: Minister Deri removed
World

Israel, Netanyahu yields to the High Court: Minister Deri removed

by admin
Israel, Netanyahu yields to the High Court: Minister Deri removed

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuremoved one of his closest allies, the leader of the religious party Shas, from the post of interior and health minister Aryeh Until, following a Supreme Court ruling that rejected the appointment. “It is with a heavy heart, great regret and extremely difficult feeling that I am compelled to remove you from your position as a minister in the cabinet,” Netanyahu told Deri.

The High

