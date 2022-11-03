Listen to the audio version of the article

For a government coalition that lends itself to leading democracy in the Middle East alone, this is certainly not a good introduction ticket. Because if the active participation of women also in the political life of a country is a “thermometer” of its democracy, the right-wing bloc that won the last electoral round in Israel (the fifth in just three years and seven months) does not seem like much sensitive to this issue.

The Knesset, the Israeli parliament, has 120 ladies. Netanyahu’s coalition won 65 seats. But they will be occupied largely by men. Because there are only eight women. That is only 12.3 percent. A little bit.

At the time of its dissolution, the last government of Israel, the one led in rotation by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, had 24 women in office as parliamentarians (three times more than the new Netanyahu bloc) and seven other ministers who had resigned under the “Norwegian law”.

In short, the far-right coalition does not seem to care about this country where women are more than half of the population, and where they have occupied, and still occupy, leading roles in society, in culture, in the economy. A country that took less than 20 years from its birth to have a female prime minister, Golda Meier.

But Israel has turned to the right politically. Inexorably. And with arrogance.