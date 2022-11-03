Home World Israel, Netanyahu’s coalition brings only 8 women to the new parliament
World

Israel, Netanyahu’s coalition brings only 8 women to the new parliament

by admin
Israel, Netanyahu’s coalition brings only 8 women to the new parliament

For a government coalition that lends itself to leading democracy in the Middle East alone, this is certainly not a good introduction ticket. Because if the active participation of women also in the political life of a country is a “thermometer” of its democracy, the right-wing bloc that won the last electoral round in Israel (the fifth in just three years and seven months) does not seem like much sensitive to this issue.

The Knesset, the Israeli parliament, has 120 ladies. Netanyahu’s coalition won 65 seats. But they will be occupied largely by men. Because there are only eight women. That is only 12.3 percent. A little bit.

At the time of its dissolution, the last government of Israel, the one led in rotation by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, had 24 women in office as parliamentarians (three times more than the new Netanyahu bloc) and seven other ministers who had resigned under the “Norwegian law”.

In short, the far-right coalition does not seem to care about this country where women are more than half of the population, and where they have occupied, and still occupy, leading roles in society, in culture, in the economy. A country that took less than 20 years from its birth to have a female prime minister, Golda Meier.

Find out more

But Israel has turned to the right politically. Inexorably. And with arrogance.

See also  14 people were sent to hospital in three consecutive shootings in Texas, USA

You may also like

The confessions of Meghan Markle: from the failed...

Migrants, Minister Ciriani: “Germany does not decide for...

Peak of pollution in India, New Delhi wakes...

Europe and the United States shocked!It is rumored...

Musk’s ax on Twitter: half of employees will...

Bringing together the vigorous power of global openness...

New missile launch from North Korea: alarm in...

An Army Aviation Brigade of the 74th Group...

North Korea launches 3 missiles, fear in Japan....

Ukraine latest news. UN Security Council rejects Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy