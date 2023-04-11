4
JERUSALEM – Step back by the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu: just over two weeks after announcing the sacking of the defense minister Yoav Gallant, in a speech to the nation yesterday the prime minister declared his reinstatement, claiming that he had set aside the disagreements. While he attacked the opposition, holding it responsible for threats to Israel’s security.
