Home World Israel, now Bibi’s challenge is to build national unity
World

Israel, now Bibi’s challenge is to build national unity

by admin
Israel, now Bibi’s challenge is to build national unity

The results of the latest Israeli elections broke the political stalemate in which the country had been for three and a half years: the Likud led by Benjamin Netanyahu – or Bibi, as it is known in Israel – together with the other parties that support him, won the majority absolute number of seats in the Knesset. Few political commentators had predicted that Bibi would return to being prime minister in the face of the “everything but Bibi” campaign supported by parties opposing the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history.

Non

See also  Virginia Governor Elected Republican Yang King | Glenn Youngkin | Biden | U.S. Midterm Election

You may also like

Mayor Kiev: prepare for total blackout and mass...

But in reality Netanyahu is moving towards a...

COP27 summit on Monday: Sunak to pledge to...

Apple: longer times for the iPhone 14 due...

North Korea: “Overwhelming military response” to US-Seoul maneuvers

Take Kherson and then negotiate: NATO now sees...

Iran admits to delivering drones to Russia for...

American elections, Moscow is betting on the defeat...

Kenya suffers worst drought in 40 years, killing...

Demonstrations against the war, Mao Valpiana: “Finally the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy