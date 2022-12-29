A year and a half after being ousted, Benjamin Netanyahu has returned to power in Israel for the sixth time, leading what is considered the most extremist government ever.

After closely contested elections, the fifth in three and a half years, and two months of close negotiations, the executive saw the light of day with the participation of Likud, the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism and the far-right formations Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit, together with the anti-Lgbt party Noam.

At 73, Bibi, already the longest-serving leader in the history of the country, aims to save himself from accusations of corruption, fraud and abuse of power by obtaining immunity or even the cancellation of the trial. To do this, he needs government allies, who – aware that they are crucial – have made him struggle a lot, making requests after requests, with infinite appetites that Netanyahu has had to satisfy, without at the same time displeasing his own party.

An example of “political engineering”

In the end, with time running out, agreements were signed with everyone and the result was a rare and sophisticated example of “political engineering”: an executive of 31 ministers, with four cases of rotation (Foreign-Energy and Internal -Finance) and three departments with double ministers (Defence, Education and Welfare), together with the restoration of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs to find a place for the former ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer.

To pave the way for the new coalition, the approval of a series of legislative changes was necessary: ​​one to allow the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, to have control over the police chief; another so that Shas leader Aryeh Deri could become minister despite charges of tax evasion that earlier this year cost him his seat in Parliament, from which he resigned as part of a plea deal with the prosecution . And the latest to ensure that two ministers could serve in the same dicastery, meeting the leader of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich, finance minister but also responsible in the defense ministry for “civil affairs” in the West Bank.

Controversial and discriminatory measures

Even before taking office, some ministers announced a series of controversial and discriminatory measures that forced the Likud leader to deny and distance himself, in an attempt to reassure public opinion at home and allies abroad, to starting with the US, opposed to any expansion of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. However, in the government guidelines presented yesterday to the Knesset, the first point is precisely the expansion of settlements “throughout the land of Israel”, including the occupied West Bank.

Judicial reform

The new executive has also promised to “guarantee governance”, promoting a judicial reform that gives Parliament the possibility to ignore the Supreme Court’s decisions on rules deemed unconstitutional, and to strengthen Jewish identity, while respecting the religious status quo .

The fight against Iran and its nuclear program

As for the fight against Iran and its nuclear programme, Netanyahu himself reiterated this morning in the courtroom that it remains his main objective, together with the extension of the Abraham Accords to other Arab countries. Despite the alarms raised by the opposition and the judiciary, the new prime minister assured, amid the protests of a thousand demonstrators outside the Knesset, that “this is not the end of democracy or of the country”, urging the opposition to ” respect the will of the voters.

The outgoing prime minister does not shake hands with Netanyahu

Outgoing premier Yair Lapid didn’t stop to shake his hand after being sworn in and left the courtroom. In the morning, speaking “with a heavy heart” to the deputies, the centrist leader had claimed the results of his government, emphasizing that he was passing the baton with a country “in excellent condition”. To then add, “try not to ruin it, we’ll be back soon”.

Ohana new Knesset president, first time for a gay person

Amir Ohana (Likud) will be the new Speaker of the Knesset. His candidacy was supported by 63 out of 120 deputies. Five votes against, and one extension. Born 46 years ago in Beer Sheva (Negev), a lawyer by profession, Ohana was justice minister and internal security minister in past years. It is the first time that the office of Speaker of the Knesset has been held by a homosexual person. Benyamin Netanyahu has worked hard to support his candidacy, also to send a conciliatory message to the lgbtq+ community which fears negative repercussions with the constitution of the new government which is supported by two orthodox parties and three far-right nationalist lists, one of which homophobic tendencies.

