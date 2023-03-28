FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

JERUSALEM – Workers and bosses, students and professors, war veterans and hi-tech kids. The general strike proclaimed by the union together with the entrepreneurs immobilizes the country and accelerates the protests. “We must stop this race to the abyss,” urges the head of the Histadrut union. Standing still are universities, schools, hospitals, embassies around the world, landings and take-offs from Ben Gurion airport. The motorists stopped in the traffic by the marches: even in the eleventh week of demonstrations, even at one in the morning, the Israelis took to the streets to contest the decision taken by Benjamin Netanyahu to oust Yoav Gallant. And they never left.

The former general – and since Sunday also the former defense minister – becomes the symbol of the institutions to be supported, as happened to Ami Eshed, the police chief for the Tel Aviv district, removed by the ultranationalist minister Itamar Ben Gvir – then forced to reinstate him – and greeted by the applause of the demonstrators. “The rift in society is involving the army. This situation represents a serious and imminent danger for the country. I won’t allow it», declared the former official, who entered politics with Netanyahu’s Likud, while asking him to curb the forced march of that justice plan that the opposition considers a blitz to dismantle democracy.

The speech to the nation Only at sunset, in an address to the nation opened by the story of King Solomon and the two women, the prime minister declares that he has «interrupted the legislative process to reach a broader consensus. We can’t have a civil war.”. The Knesset closes for Jewish holidays in early April, all postponed to May. “Only frozen – specifies Ben-Gvir – our plan will eventually be approved”. And he adds that in exchange for the green light to stop the creation of a National Guard under his direct orders. See also Ryanair hijacking, EU leaders evaluate sanctions against Lukashenko

possible negotiations Yair Lapid, the only politician who has managed to defeat Netanyahu in the past thirteen years, is ready to negotiate to make changes to the rules. Avigdor Lieberman, who was Bibi’s chief of staff and ally before becoming her opponent, warns that the premier’s move is tactical and his goal remains to pass the laws without mediation. The White House immediately declares that at this point “a compromise is expected”.

Yoav Gallant had opened the first crack since the government announced on January 4 the project that wants to submit the magistrates, up to the Supreme Court, to the control of the parliament and above all of the majority that expresses at that moment. Of the majority put together by Netanyahu right now, a coalition that for various reasons is trying to dismantle the balance of power. Bibi, as he’s nicknamed, repeats that his ongoing corruption case is a judicial coup to remove him from power. This is how loyalists like David Bitan have shouted to reiterate in recent years, but now he wants a break, he understands – as a local boss who grew up in the Likud – that the moderates in the party do not want total confrontation.

La Knesset Towards evening ahead At least 100,000 people from all over the country converged on the Knesset, the unions let the trains travel precisely to allow the demonstrators to reach Jerusalem and the parliament. Where Yair Levin, the Minister of Justice, and Simcha Rotman, the head of the commission, refused to interrupt the vote on the new regulations, indeed they pushed to be able to approve the main ones by the weekend. Supported by extremists such as Bezalel Smotrich, finance minister and settler leader: «We are the majority, we make our voices heard. Let us not let the electoral victory and the state be stolen from us”. See also ChatGPT case, from Big Tech to Beijing the challenge of artificial intelligence becomes global