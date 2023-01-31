Home World Israel-Palestine, the meeting between Blinken and Abu Mazen leader in difficulty. Objective: common security
World

Israel-Palestine, the meeting between Blinken and Abu Mazen leader in difficulty. Objective: common security

by admin
Israel-Palestine, the meeting between Blinken and Abu Mazen leader in difficulty. Objective: common security

JERUSALEM – The most urgent official dossier to be discussed today at the meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinkene the head of the Palestinian Authority, Abu Mazen, is the return to security coordination between Palestinians and Israelis. Security coordination is a mechanism created to get Israel’s security services to talk to those of the Authority and keep tabs on armed groups and dangerous elements in the West Bank that are causing trouble.

See also  Australia: 5.8 magnitude earthquake 100 km from Melbourne: damage to buildings, people on the street

You may also like

89% of American college students use ChatGPT to...

Shooting in Florida, 10 injured, 2 seriously

Inflation, crisis and Brexit: and for English children...

Biden: The United States will not provide Ukraine...

iPhone 14 has made great contributions!Apple’s SOS feature...

Ukraine war: BBC documentary reveals details of final...

Turkey’s foreign minister says it may treat Finland...

Brussels, stabbing in the metro: one injured in...

Scientists Discover New Mechanism of Optically Active Quantum...

Blinken, appeal to Israelis and Palestinians: don’t inflame...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy