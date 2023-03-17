Home World Israel Palestine, the news on today’s clashes and deaths
Israel Palestine, the news on today's clashes and deaths

Israel Palestine, the news on today’s clashes and deaths

Four are the number of Palestinians killed in Jenin in the West Bank during an operation by the Israeli army. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, cited by Wafa, according to which a 16-year-old boy was among the dead. These are the names provided by Wafa: they are Saleh Barakat Shreim (29 years old), Nidal Amin Zaidan Khazem (28 years old), and Omar Muhammad Awadin (16 years old) and another whose identity is not yet known. According to the same source, 12 were injured “by bullets”, of which 4 are in serious condition. The Wafa correspondent reported that undercover Israeli forces allegedly raided Jenin city center covertly during peak hours of the day, before assassinating the three Palestinians at point-blank range.

Serious clashes in Nablus during the night, after the entry of a crowded group of religious Jews (including two ministers of the Netanyahu government) into the perimeter of the Tomb of Joseph, a place of worship where the memory of the son of the biblical patriarch Jacob is honored . According to military radio, the Israeli convoy was attacked with incendiary bottles, explosive devices and gunfire. The military responded with means for the dispersal of demonstrators. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that three Palestinians were injured by gunfire and dozens of others were intoxicated by tear gas. The night of prayers, reports the Orthodox site BeHadrey Haredim, was attended by thousands of Jews including Culture Minister Micki Zohar (Likud) and Jewish Tradition Minister Amichai Eliahu (Jewish Power), Both complained that Israeli society is in recent months torn by deep divisions and they urged “to take a cue from Joseph, who worked for the unity of the tribes of Israel”.

