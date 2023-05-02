Home » Israel, PNA premier Mohammad Shtayyeh: “Adnan’s death is a deliberate assassination”
Israel, PNA premier Mohammad Shtayyeh: "Adnan's death is a deliberate assassination"

Israel, PNA premier Mohammad Shtayyeh: “Adnan’s death is a deliberate assassination”

harsh reaction ofPalestinian National Authority (Anp) to the death of the sheikh Khader Adnan after a long hunger strike conducted in the Israeli prison of Ramle. The premier Mohammad Shtayyehthe Palestinian prime minister quoted by the Wafa news agency, accused Israel of carrying out “a deliberate murder” and that he was guilty of medical negligence. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called for the establishment of an international commission to investigate the circumstances of the death. He also anticipated that he will refer the matter to the International Criminal Court. Meanwhile, in various localities of the West Bank protest strikes were announced.

