Clashes broke out inside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem in the early hours of the day, while the Ramadan rites were taking place, when the Israeli police entered to expel “agitators,” he said. The move was denounced as an “unprecedented crime” by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. The Palestinian organization, which governs the Gaza Strip, has called on Palestinians in the West Bank “to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa mosque to defend it.” Jews are preparing to celebrate their Passover starting this evening. After the announcement of the clashes in Al-Aqsa, several rockets were fired from the north of the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory.

The mosque compound in the Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem’s Old City has already seen clashes and violence between Palestinians and Israelis, particularly during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which draws tens of thousands of worshipers to Al-Aqsa. The Muslim holy site is built atop what Jews call the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism. The new violence comes almost halfway through Ramadan as Jews prepare to celebrate their Passover, starting this evening.

Israeli police have released video images showing what appear to be fireworks exploding inside the mosque and people throwing stones. Another police video shows riot officers with shields advancing through the mosque under a barrage of blasts of fireworks. The footage then shows a barricaded door and boxes of fireworks on a carpet on the floor and the police escorting at least 5 people outside with their hands cuffed behind their backs.