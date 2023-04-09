No bullets were found in the body of Alessandro Parini, the 35-year-old lawyer who was killed in Friday night’s bombing in Tel Aviv, Israel. This was reported by the local Institute of Legal Medicine, according to which the young man was seriously injured in the head and back following the collision with the vehicle and there are no signs of a firearm on his body. The broadcaster N12 reports it. And the Haaretz newspaper also confirms it, citing police sources: after examining the body of the Italian lawyer, it confirmed that no bullets were found, but substantial head and back injuries compatible with the violent impact with the vehicle. The sources therefore ruled out the car accident, arguing instead that Abu Jaber acted in a “premeditated manner” with the car thrown at the people.

According to the first testimonies collected by the local press in the first minutes after the attack, and then taken up by the international media, Parini would have died as a result of the wounds caused by gunshots. However, this element is now denied by the Israeli authorities.

The first doubts about the reconstruction emerged yesterday afternoon in Haaretz, according to the Israeli newspaper, the Tel Aviv police considered the hypothesis that what happened may not have been a terrorist attack. Haaretz also quoted yesterday a police source who allegedly reported that no weapons were found in Jaber’s car, only a toy gun.

The brother of the alleged bomber – Yusef Abu Jaber (45) – had intervened yesterday evening saying that the case should rather be treated as an “accident”. The driver of the car that killed the Italian tourist and others was later shot dead on the spot by an Israeli security agent. According to the family members, the reconstruction of the Israeli authorities does not add up “it has been changed many times”.

Parini’s friends on Tuesday at the Carabinieri del Ros

The Rome prosecutor’s office yesterday opened an investigation file: the prosecutors of the capital’s anti-terrorism group, coordinated by the adjunct Michele Prestipino, received an initial report from Ros and Digos. Proceedings for murder, terrorist attack and injuries. The group of Parini’s friends who survived the attack returned to Rome yesterday evening on a direct flight from Tel Aviv.