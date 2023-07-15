Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized for severe chest pain: “Illness due to dehydration”

An illness “with strong chest pains” forced the Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu to a hospital stay in Tel Aviv. The announcement came from the prime minister’s office explaining, however, that Netanyahu has arrived in hospital “in a state of consciousness” with its retinue. The premier has arrived at the hospital emergency room where he is undergoing tests. The premier’s office has defined Netanyahu’s conditions “good”. Hospital director Yitzhak Kreis arrived at the hospital.

According to what has been learned, his wife is in the hospital with the premier Sarah and the son Chaff. Netanyahu has arrived in auto – and not by ambulance – to the hospital in Tel Aviv from his private residence of Caesarea, 50 kilometers away, accompanied by his staff. Witnesses near the hospital reported – according to the media – that he entered walkingand not on a stretcher.

According to an anonymous source close to Netanyahu cited by the Israeli news site Wallathe premier would be taken to hospital after being passed out. But according to the premier’s office, he only had a “slight dizziness” and his personal doctor advised him to go to the hospital emergency room Tel ha-Shomer. For now, the premier will remain in hospital for further analysis. According to his office, the cause of the illness would be attributable to a state of “dehydration” following yesterday’s visit to the lake of Tiberias in hours of strong heat. The Jerusalem Post writes that no anomalies were found in the first tests he underwent.

Netanyahu, 73 years old, is Israel’s longest serving leader. He held multiple terms over the span of 15 years. His current government of extreme righta conglomeration of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last year December. Netanyahu is believed to be in good health, although he has been briefly hospitalized last October after feeling ill during the prayers of Yom Kippurthe day on which observant Jews they fast. Israel is currently in the midst of aheat wave, with temperatures around 30 degrees.