After the dismissal by the premier Benjamin Netanyahu of the Minister of Defence Yoav Galant, the leaders of the anti-reform protests immediately called several demonstrations across the country. From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, where there were heated clashes near the prime minister’s residence. According to the media in the country there are 600,000 people on the streets to protest against the decision.
