Home World Israel, protests after the sacking of the defense minister: clashes in front of Netanyahu’s residence
World

Israel, protests after the sacking of the defense minister: clashes in front of Netanyahu’s residence

by admin
Israel, protests after the sacking of the defense minister: clashes in front of Netanyahu’s residence

After the dismissal by the premier Benjamin Netanyahu of the Minister of Defence Yoav Galant, the leaders of the anti-reform protests immediately called several demonstrations across the country. From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, where there were heated clashes near the prime minister’s residence. According to the media in the country there are 600,000 people on the streets to protest against the decision.

See also  Europe and the United States mulling ban on Russian oil imports International oil prices rose to a nearly 14-year high

You may also like

Antonio Conte left Tottenham | Sport

Lesor forced Obradović to celebrate with Grobari |...

Barbara D’Urso surprise on Domenica In. To Mara...

installed a webcam streaming h24 on the town...

UK: Dorset oil spill declared ‘major emergency’

You can make good money from growing sweet...

White House: There is no sign of Russia...

There has been a large oil spill in...

Hadžibegić after the defeat against Slovakia | Sport

Israel, Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Gallant after criticism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy