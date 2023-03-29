After almost three months of crisisyou could see in the announcement of Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening the signs of a white flag raised on the revision judicial. The Israeli prime minister promised in his speech to freeze his “judicial turnaround” until the summer session of the Knessetwhich ends in July. This is somewhat encouraging and answers some of the demands made in the squares overrun by protesters. But the stop to his “read scam” comes too late, immeasurable damage has already been done to the Stateat the Defence and to the economy of Israel. Besides, it’s certainly hard to give credence to hers promiseas the facts have also repeatedly shown recent. There are good reasons to suspect that Netanyahu is just trying to appease the movement of protest and the opposition, reducing the opposition to new laws waiting for the next opportune moment. This is a classic of the Netanyahu-style: the crisis it never ends, it continues and only changes shape. You already got a first result on Monday evening. There Histadrut Labor Federation and theUnion of local authoritieswho had launched a strike in the wake of the defense minister’s sacking Yoav Gallantthus intensifying the fight against judicial review, immediately announced an end to the strike, starting this morning.

While Netanyahu circulated throughout the day yesterday leaks about his availability to conciliationhowever, has other plans as well, and they are not the same friendly. What he is trying to achieve is somewhat reminiscent, certainly with all due respect differenceswhat is trying to achieve theIran on nuclear power. The iranian, according to sources dell’intelligence westernare interested in consolidating the view that within 12 days Tehran is able to accumulate an amount of uranium enriched enough to make one nuclear bomb. In short, the bomba there isn’t but you can have it in less than 2 weeks. Here you are, Netanyahu wants to be placed 48 hours after the completion of the legislation which will allow him to check the composition of the Supreme Court. If this doesn’t happen in March, nothing will stop him from taking advantage of the next sleepy period in his camp naysayers and complete his move with a blitz at the end of the July summer session, with the deputies of the Knesset eager to go vacation.

The speech of Netanyahu finally arrived at 8pm, with the start of TV news evening on all channels. Before him he had been busy placating his ultra-extremist wing, which was threatening to leave the government. Itamar Ben-Gvirthe person with whom Netanyahu refused to be photographed shortly before electionsfor staying he received his sweet reward – the promise to establish a national guard directly subordinate to I-Gvir. Hard to believe, but the prime minister is assigning a disciple of the racist rabbi Meir Kahane (who was ousted from the Knesset for his xenophobic positions) the formation of a private armed militia, who will not answer to the police. Perhaps by the summer it will be possible to be assisted by this militia in the repression of demonstrations. It will be interesting to see if recruitment for this militia will come from groups favored by the minister, such as i racists e xenophobes “La Familia” and “Lehava”. These two groups were well represented on Monday evening when, for the first time since the outbreak of crisisthe right has brought together thousands of supporters in a counter-protest demonstration a Jerusalem. As usual, the right spoke with two voices. THE leader they invited their own followers to show up armed and angry, with the groups WhatsApp who incited violence, while Netanyahu he hastened to dissociate himself from all this to keep a safe distance from possible outcomes.

In the background, the question of Yoav Gallant remains unsolved. Netanyahu punished his minister of Defence for daring to show him and the Israeli public the gravity of the situation and the bewilderment within the Defense of Israel, (Army, Navy, Air Force). The IDF Personnel Directorate and its Department of Behavioral Sciences know that the phenomenon of reservists who refuse to report for duty is incalculably deeper and broader than what is reported in the press and on social media.

For the Defense establishment, the conduct of Gallant she has been a ray of light in an extremist government that insists on undermining the stability on the domestic front. On Monday evening the General Staff still hoped that Netanyahu reversed its decision, but there are no signs of that happening. The speech of Netanyahu Monday night was nothing more than a used smokescreen at tactical purposes, without any hint of a desire for real dialogue. He continued his assault ai patriotic reserve soldiers who work for their country, without bothering to explain their scandalous decision to fire Gallant. Despite the slight optimism spread by the Monday evening Education televisionit is doubtful that his speech can untangle Israel from this crisis, or from the damage it has inflicted to the economythe military and international relations of Israel.