Israel puts its intelligence at the service of Ukraine: dossier on the Moscow-Tehran axis for Western countries
Israel puts its intelligence at the service of Ukraine: dossier on the Moscow-Tehran axis for Western countries

Israel puts its intelligence at the service of Ukraine: dossier on the Moscow-Tehran axis for Western countries

Israel puts its most effective weapon at the service of the Ukrainian cause: theintelligence. It does not break its neutrality towards the conflict, which has prompted it to avoid delivering war systems to the contenders, but is active in unmasking the network of Iranian military supplies to Russia. The online header Axios reconstructed the turning point of the Israeli government which chose to send a confidential dossier on the Tehran-Moscow axis to a dozen embassies in Western countries, including the one at the Nato.

