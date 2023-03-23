The Israeli Air Force conducted a raid on Aleppo airport during the night, forcing the airport to suspend operations. Among the objectives also the capital Damascus and the area of ​​Latakia. The news comes from Tass which in turn sued the broadcaster Al Arabiya.

State news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military official, did not specify whether the raid caused any deaths or injuries.

According to reports, a total of four missiles were launched towards the airport, consequently causing the activation of the Syrian defense systems systems.

The Israeli Air Force previously struck Aleppo airport on March 7, killing several people and temporarily putting the airport out of action due to structural damage. The airport is also the nerve center for receiving aid after the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the earthquake that occurred on the border with Turkey.