Israel receives the list of hostages that Hamas will release this Sunday

“A dream come true”: Granddaughter of 85-year-old woman describes emotional reunion after hostage release

The granddaughter of an 85-year-old woman, Yafa Adar, who was taken hostage by Hamas, has described her emotional reunion with her grandmother as a “dream come true” in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Saturday.

Yafa Adar was part of the first group of hostages released by Hamas. She is the founder of the Nir Oz kibbutz, which was devastated by attacks from Hamas, and was also the oldest person to be taken hostage.

“I’ve been thinking about this moment for the last 50 days,” Adva Adar said tearfully, as she described her relief at seeing Yafa for the first time. “My mission was to do everything possible to bring her home and finally be able to see that everything for me,” she added.

While Adva Adar expressed excitement about her grandmother’s return, she also shared that she had “mixed feelings because we are also very worried and concerned about the 211 other people who are still hostages, including my cousin Tamir.”

Tamir, a father of two, was kidnapped while trying to protect the kibbutz. Adva Adar expressed deep concern for his well-being, adding, “We are very worried; I don’t know if he’s hurt; how they are holding him… we have to fight for each and every one of them, and for us, for my family, this will not end until all of the hostages have returned.”

Following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, 41 hostages have been freed in the first two days. Thirteen Israeli civilians were released along with 11 foreign nationals in the initial exchange on Friday, followed by another 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals on Saturday.

The release of the hostages has led to emotional reunions with their families, following painstaking negotiations between the warring parties with the help of foreign mediation.

