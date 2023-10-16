Israel Resumes Water Supplies to Gaza Strip Amidst War with Hamas

Israel Resumes Water Supplies to Gaza Strip Amid War with Hamas

Israel has made the decision to resume water supplies to the southern part of the Gaza Strip, providing relief to the Palestinian population amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The move came under pressure from the United States, according to Axios.

The decision was reportedly discussed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American President Joe Biden in a phone call on Saturday. This comes after Israel had initially cut off the supply of water, food, fuel, and electricity to the Gaza Strip as part of their war against Hamas.

The shutdown of the water supply had raised concerns among aid groups in Gaza, who warned of the depletion of remaining reserves given the already dire situation in the region. Humanitarian organizations, including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), had urged Israel to allow emergency deliveries of fuel and other supplies to the Gaza Strip.

The water crisis in Gaza was described by UNRWA’s commissioner general, Philippe Lazzarini, as a “matter of life and death.” He warned that if fuel and water did not arrive soon, people would start dying from severe dehydration.

In normal times, Gaza relies on Israel for one-third of its drinking water supply. However, with the closure of desalination plants and the damage to an already overused underground aquifer, the entire territory was left without running drinking water. This has forced people to search for scarce jugs at sanitation stations, scavenge for bottles in supermarkets, or drink any available liquid, including what drips from pipes.

Meanwhile, Israel has been urging Palestinians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to evacuate. This is in preparation for a possible ground offensive against Hamas, although the move has been met with resistance from the terrorist group.

Hamas and its allies launched a surprise attack against Israel on October 7, resulting in numerous casualties, including civilians. Documents recovered from the hands of eliminated terrorists suggested that Hamas had been planning the attack for some time, with instructions to target civilians. Hamas has denied these allegations, instead blaming the involvement of Gazan civilians.

In addition to the casualties, Hamas also kidnapped at least 120 individuals who are being held as hostages in the Gaza Strip. The terrorist group claims that some of them have died as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

Israel has condemned the atrocities committed by Hamas, comparing them to those of ISIS and calling them the worst since the Holocaust. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have recovered the bodies of some missing individuals near the border between Gaza and Israel.

The resumption of water supplies to the Gaza Strip serves as a humanitarian gesture amidst the ongoing conflict. International concern has been growing over the situation in Gaza, particularly the evacuation of civilians in the northern part of the territory.

