Israel returns to hostage negotiations table

Israel and Hamas negotiations for a new pause in fighting

By: CNN

Israel has proposed a new pause in fighting in exchange for Hamas releasing hostages still held captive in Gaza, a source familiar with the negotiations told CNN.

This would mark a significant change since Israel resumed military operations and formal negotiations to release hostages halted.

Adding to hopes of a new cessation of fighting, Hamas’s political chief visited key mediator Egypt on Wednesday.

The general framework proposed by Israel would once again involve hostages – including women – being released in phases, with the ultimate goal of all hostages leaving Gaza.

However, the source stressed that an agreement at this time is not imminent and that the discussion of the proposals marks, at most, the beginning of negotiations. Still, it is notable that Israel appears to be returning to the negotiating table.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are facing internal pressure over the hostages, particularly after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged that they mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages.

Another source familiar with the discussions said that a proposal Israel made to Hamas, through mediator Qatar, is that fighting be stopped for a week to allow the release of the hostages.

Axios was the first to report that Israel is offering a week-long pause in fighting as part of the negotiations.

This comes as Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political office, arrived in Cairo to talk with Egyptian officials about the latest developments in the conflict between Israel and Gaza, Hamas said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

Hamas is also under significant pressure, and both US and Israeli officials have said they believe the resumption of fighting, and in particular the IDF attack on southern Gaza, would increase pressure on Hamas to agree to another temporary truce.

Hamas is asking for “more relevant prisoners than before,” an Israeli official said, referring to the release of Palestinian women and teenagers imprisoned in Israeli jails in exchange for hostages in the latest deal between the two sides.

Last month’s agreement was the result of painstaking negotiations between Israel, Hamas and the United States, in which Qatar played an important mediating role. Starting on November 24, the agreement was renewed twice before ending on Friday, December 1.

During the first seven-day lull in fighting, Hamas released approximately 10 Israeli hostages per day, who had been kidnapped on October 7. The truce came to an end when Hamas refused to release the remaining hostages. Since then, U.S. and Qatari officials have continued to discuss ways to secure the release of more hostages.

Eighty Israelis, some of whom have dual citizenship, were released from captivity. Additionally, several foreign nationals (23 Thai nationals, one Filipino, and one Russian-Israeli dual citizen) were released as part of separate negotiations outside the truce.

On the other hand, a total of 240 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons, mainly women and minors, and many of whom had been detained but never charged.

