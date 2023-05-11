Israel: rocket fired from Gaza hits building in Rehovot, one victim. Four others injured in the rubble

Tensions remain high between Israel and the Palestinians. An Israeli was killed in Rehovot in central Israel when a rocket fired from Gaza hit a three-story apartment building where he was a resident. The victim, a man, was found seriously injured by rescuers under the rubble of the building and was later pronounced dead. An 82-year-old woman was slightly injured by shrapnel from a rocket that fell outside her home in a town in the Sdot Negev region. She was transferred to Beersheba hospital along with a 90-year-old man for a severe anxiety attack. A foreign farm worker in his 30s in the Eshkol region was also among the injured in Israel. The attack, in all likelihood, will not go unpunished: a new retaliation is expected from the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The numbers of the escalation

In three days of escalation between Israel and Gaza, 26 Palestinians died under the bombing of the Jewish state’s fighter jets. The budget includes at least 5 Islamic Jihad commanders but also several children. Over 550 rockets were launched towards Israel from the Strip, of which over 440 crossed the border and at least 154 were intercepted by the Iron Dome defensive system.

The EU: “Immediate ceasefire”

“The EU is deeply alarmed by this new wave of violence and the deteriorating security situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and in Israel, as well as by the ongoing developments around Gaza, which have resulted in unacceptable civilian casualties, including the children. We call for an immediate global ceasefire ending Israeli military operations in Gaza and the ongoing rocket fire against Israel, which is unacceptable. International humanitarian law must be respected.” This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell.

Diplomacy at work

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Egypt and Jordan have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in a joint document released at the end of a summit in Berlin of the “Munich group”. The four say they are “deeply alarmed by this new wave of violence and by the deterioration of security in the occupied territories and in Israel, and by the ongoing events in Gaza, which have led to unacceptable civilian casualties, including women and children”. And they are calling for an immediate ceasefire “to put an end to military operations in Gaza and the indiscriminate firing of rockets against Israel”. Support is expressed for Egyptian mediation efforts and the need to restore a “credible peace process” between Israelis and Palestinians for a two-state solution is reaffirmed