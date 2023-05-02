Israel, rockets from the Gaza Strip after the death in prison of the Jihad leader. Air raid on Aleppo airport: one dead and seven injured

JERUSALEM. Three rockets were fired this morning from Gaza towards Israel following the news of the death in prison of Jader Adnan, a member of Islamic Jihad, after more than 80 days of hunger strike to protest against his detention. The three rockets hit “unpopulated open areas” near Israeli Kibbutz Saad and did not require the intercept system to be activated, the Israeli military said in a statement.

Although there has been no claim, the launch is believed to be due to the death of Adnan, a veteran member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which has its main stronghold in the Gaza Strip, along with the Hamas movement. “Israel will pay the price for this crime,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement. “The free hero, Khader Adnane, died as a martyr due to a crime committed by the enemy before the world, which approves of injustice and terrorism, protects and covers him up,” added Islamic Jihad.

As the Israel Prison Service explains, Adnan was found unconscious in his cell after refusing medical assistance while on hunger strike. Adnan, who was 44 years old, was then transferred to Assaf Harofeh Hospital where he was confirmed dead. He was arrested last February on charges of being part of a terrorist organization and incitement. Yesterday the Palestinian Prisoners Club had warned about Adnan’s health stating that he could die at any moment. Islamic Jihad had threatened harsh retaliation if this happened. Adnan had already been jailed for eight years as a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Air raid on Aleppo airport

Israeli forces launched an air raid on Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria, killing a Syrian soldier and wounding five other soldiers and two civilians. This was announced by the news agency A lot, signaling that the airport is out of service due to the damage suffered. There A lot explains that the Syrian defense responded to the Israeli attack by shooting down several missiles on Aleppo. The fighter jets of the Jewish state targeted the airport, but also other targets on the outskirts of the city.