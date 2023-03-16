“And good friends of Israel we observe carefully and, I do not deny it, too much concern” the tensions on the justice reform proposed by the government. To say it is the German chancellor Olaf Scholzduring a joint press conference with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Berlin: “Our hope is that Israel remain a liberal democracy. A democracy offers security not only for the majority, but also for minorities. We will see how things develop,” she warns. For months, in fact, they have been following one another in the Jewish country street protestsrepressed with violence and arrests, against the bill presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, which entrusts the government with the nomination control Of all judges of the state and limits the powers of the Supreme Court. A strategy, according to the opposition, with which Netanyahu wants to get rid of his trials for corruption.

“L’independence of the judiciary it is a key resource, we are monitoring this debate very closely,” said Scholz. The Jewish premier retorted: “There are criticisms of the justice reform. But they are not right. Israel has an independent justice. But an independent justice it is not an almighty justice“. And he reassured his German colleague: “I want to assure you that Israel is a liberal democracy and will remain a liberal democracy”. Then, in a press point, he defined the criticisms as “absurd”: “Israel is coming constantly slandered. I would be a ruler who is abolishing democracy and all this nonsense, this is absurd and senseless”.

Read Also Tehran-Ryadh, the agreement between the former enemies displaces Netanyahu and strengthens the Chinese role in the Middle East at the expense of the US

Wednesday the president of the Israeli Republic, the progressive Isaac Herzoghad proposed a compromise “for one new law to replace the one in progress” of approval, to be discussed by the Knesset, the national Parliament. “It is a historic opportunity for a wise constitutional reorganization for a Jewish and democratic state. There are no winners and losers, but only winners, ”she said, recalling that the country is on the threshold of“ a civil war ”and a“ step from the abyss ”. But Netanyahu has closed to any dialogue: “The central elements of the president’s proposal they perpetuate simply the existing situation and they do not bring the necessary balance between the branches. This is the unfortunate truth,” he told her before leaving for Berlin. Meanwhile, Thursday three Palestinians They were killed in clashes with the Tel Aviv army during an operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank: the Ministry of Health reports.