World

Israel: shooting at soldiers in Tulkarm, "We are injured"

Israel: shooting at soldiers in Tulkarm, “We are injured”

Unknown in a car opened fire on some Israeli soldiers in Tulkarm, near the so-called ‘Green Line’, in the West Bank. This was reported by the Israeli broadcaster Channel 13. The Palestinian newspaper Newpress reports that, according to Jewish sources, some soldiers were injured. Previously, the Israeli army reported a “firearm attack” without providing further details.

Some pro-Palestinian Twitter accounts have released some brief alleged footage of the incident and claim that the attackers fired from three different directions and not just from a passing vehicle, but there is no confirmation of such rumors.

