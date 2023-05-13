Israel signs ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Listen to the audio version of the article

Egypt has succeeded in mediating between Israel and Islamic Jihad and a ceasefire will come into force at 10pm local time (9pm in Italy). This was reported by Israeli public television Kan. According to the broadcaster, the two sides have given their consent to the Egyptian proposals.

A spokesman for Islamic Jihad confirmed the deal.

In recent days, tension between Islamic Jihad in Gaza and Israel had risen to very high levels, with rocket attacks on one side and air raids on the other.

Egypt had been working for days to seek a truce to put an end to the escalation that cost the lives of 34 Palestinians in Gaza, including at least 14 civilians. It was the heaviest budget since the last conflict in 2021.

«The two sides – reads the text – will abide by the ceasefire which will include an end to the attacks on civilians and a halt to the demolition of houses.