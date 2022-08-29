JERUSALEM – A “bad deal”, which does not honor what the United States had promised and will not be able to prevent Iran from reaching nuclear weapons, as well as filling the coffers of a regime of terror, at home, in the Middle East and beyond. The new agreement between Tehran and the 5 + 1 group (USA, France, China, Russia and Germany) seems to be about to be signed and the Israeli government has started to attack what the new version of the treaty originally signed in the 2015 and abandoned by Donald Trump in 2018.