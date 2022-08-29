Home World Israel slows down, no to the agreement with Iran: “It does not block nuclear power and arms Tehran”
World

Israel slows down, no to the agreement with Iran: “It does not block nuclear power and arms Tehran”

by admin
Israel slows down, no to the agreement with Iran: “It does not block nuclear power and arms Tehran”

JERUSALEM – A “bad deal”, which does not honor what the United States had promised and will not be able to prevent Iran from reaching nuclear weapons, as well as filling the coffers of a regime of terror, at home, in the Middle East and beyond. The new agreement between Tehran and the 5 + 1 group (USA, France, China, Russia and Germany) seems to be about to be signed and the Israeli government has started to attack what the new version of the treaty originally signed in the 2015 and abandoned by Donald Trump in 2018.

See also  Minister Cartabia: "Crime can do business on those fleeing the war." The Commission against international crimes is born

You may also like

Blackmail and evil eye, the family feud between...

Deep in political crisis, Iraq announced the implementation...

Amazonia, “Man of the Hole” died: the last...

The “indigenous of the pit”, the loneliest man...

Two Air France pilots grounded for brawl in...

GDP in OECD region grew by 0.3% in...

Taiwan authorities set up a new department, public...

Brazil, the electoral campaign is on fire: a...

Lady Diana, the last dramatic moments told by...

Aussie Environmental Protection and Energy Conservation Project won...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy