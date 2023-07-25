Israel, so the most right-wing government in history undermines democracy: the Supreme Court was the only real counterweight to power

If it weren’t for the liveliness of Israeli society, and especially the increasingly noisy – but not necessarily anymore solid – specter of opposition to the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahuit is probable that the justice reform promoted by the latter in the practical attempt to escape convictions for embezzlement, corruption and fraud, and in the more general attempt to “change the face” of Israel, would already be a reality for months. Months in which instead the street protests in several Israeli cities, the appeals of Joe Biden on the slowdown or the reverse of this process, but above all the unprecedented stance of a hundred security officials and ten thousand reservists (of which more than a thousand pilots) of the Army – normally neutral on political issues, or more willingly pro-government – they pushed the government rightmost of the story of Israel to postpone the bill, seeking a compromise with the oppositions using the mediation of the president of the Republic Isaac Herzog.

A failed mediation, ultimately quashed by today’s words Yair Lapid – “unable to reach a agreement that preserves the democracy with this government” – and from the announcement of boycott of the vote at the Knesset by 56 deputies opposing the government, after which there was a vote that produced the expected consequences: 64 votes in favor out of 120 (including that of the initially skeptic Yoav Gallant, Minister of Defense) and zero against. On the sidelines of the vote, Arnon Bar-Davidhead of the largest Israeli workers union, Histadrutannounced that he could not rule out an imminent general strike.

In some ways, this reform and hers premises recall moments of Berlusconi’s Italy, at least from the side of the government itself: if the naysayers have always raised the very delicate issue of democratic hold of the country, the rule of law and those fundamentalchecks and balances” – and in essence these are the concerns expressed by the same former president of the Supreme Court, Aharon Barak -, Netanyahu he branded attempts to obstruct the reform as an attempted coup, the result of the inability of a part of the country to accept the outcome of urns and the consequents leeway for the executive. The reform as “necessary to limit the power of judgeswho use it a political ends, to hinder the government activity“.

Today’s vote will turn into law what the government considered it the item perhaps more urgent than the reform: in fact, it was voted to limit it known as the “reasonableness clause from the Supreme Court in front of the executive”, a clause which he provided precisely for the Cut the ability to block government decisions on the basis of the concept of “unreasonableness”, as done for example when it prevented the appointment by Netanyahu of a convict for tax fraud – the ultra orthodox Aryeh Until – to the Ministry of Economy.

The consequences of the rule – Beyond this point, the reform also provides gods changes even more substantial, that at least in the imminence will not be discussed at Knesset. The most important is the launch of new rules to restructure the commission which appoints the same judges of the Supreme Court: if today the latter are co-opted by one commission of 9 members, of which 4 selected by the government, in the event of a reform these members would become 11, of which 8 appointed by the executive. It’s about a dynamics which is very reminiscent of what also happened in Türkiye.

Another potential change of a similar nature concerns i advisers legal of the government: they are currently named as “shadows”, for each minister in office and for the executive, having to supervise the legality of their work, and without being able to be removed by the government itself. With the reformtheirs assignment it could instead predict the “confidence” of the government itself, effectively eliminating theirs independence, and making their pronouncements mere opinions, non-binding advice. Finally, the maybe more item serious and worrying it could be the introduction of a law that allows to neutralize the very power of the Cut supremeeven when he declares gods null and void measures on the basis of their explicit opposition to Fundamental laws. Another way by which the government would like to get rid of what he considers excessive legal obstacles to his work, despite having the Supreme Court used this prerogative on twenty laws in nearly 80 years.

The risks to democracy – It is no exaggeration to say that this reform undermine the democratic stability of the country – at least as regards the Israelis and their relationship with the institutions – risking transforming it formally and concretely into a regime authoritarianas well as in one State increasingly ethnocratic. Israel it lacks one constitution, lacking a second chamber capable of holding back the legislature, and its basic laws can be easily revised. In this context, the Supreme Court in its current organization has always played a role of moderation and above all the protection of people’s freedoms, such as the community Lgbtq. The only real counterweight to government power.

It is not clear what will happen in the coming weeks, nor what will happen to them wait formal and substantial of democracy. The most satisfied today are obviously the parties government ancillaries, the more racist and sectarian ones like Otzma Yehuditheaded by the Minister of Homeland Security (a previously non-existent ministry) Itamar Ben-Gviror the Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich. For these characters, justice reform is a fundamental step in their design construction of one Predatory and ethnoconfessional state (with the relative risks also for the large segment of totally secular Israeli citizens), in strengthening dell’apartheid what do you pass by illegal annexation of additional territories occupied in west bank, in which more than 700,000 settlers now live illegally, sometimes armed to the teeth.

The situation is extremely delicateand a wise man gave him the dramatic words of Yair Lapid just after the vote. “It is a sad day, a day of destruction of Knesset. A day of gratuitous hate, for which I ask the government: what do you celebrate? There destruction of the Jewish state? It is a complete breaking of the rules of the game,” said the head of Yesh Atid at the press conference. “The government and the coalition it can decide in which direction the State goes, but it cannot decide its character”. Then, an appeal to the ten thousand reservists who said they were ready to withdraw from Armed forces in order not to respond to the orders of this executive: “do not stop serving for the moment”.

