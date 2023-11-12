Israel Strikes Back: IDF Attacks Terrorist Targets in Syria and Lebanon After Cross-Border Attacks

Israel Bombs Terrorist Targets in Syria and Lebanon in Response to Cross-Border Attacks

In response to several cross-border attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a series of offensive airstrikes on terrorist targets in Syria and Lebanon. According to Europa Press, the IDF targeted “terrorist infrastructure” in Syria following a cross-border attack on the Golan Heights.

The Golan Heights, a territory seized by Israel from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967, has been the subject of ongoing conflict between the two countries. The recent attacks on the area prompted Israel to carry out offensive airstrikes in response.

Additionally, the IDF also took control of a key Hamas post in the north of Gaza after 10 hours of intense fighting, as reported by Europa Press.

The escalation of violence also extended to Lebanon, where the IDF conducted airstrikes on targets located more than 40 kilometers from the common border. The attacks targeted infrastructure linked to the Hezbollah group, following new threats reported by the Israeli military.

While the IDF confirmed air and artillery attacks, no personal injuries were reported as a result of the bombings. The Israeli Army clarified that it targeted a vehicle circulating in the Zahrani area, as well as the place from which several projectiles were fired.

In the Gaza Strip, the IDF took over eleven military outposts of the Hamas terrorist group in an offensive launched on the territory. The military also reported the destruction of a tunnel near a school and an intervention by Israeli naval forces in the northern area of the fringe.

The escalation of violence also resulted in missile launches toward Israeli towns near the border with Gaza, with no immediate reports of casualties. The Israeli Foreign Ministry revised the death toll caused by the attacks launched by Hamas on October 7 to be around 1,200.

The recent series of offensives comes amidst heightened tensions and violence in the region, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Israel and various militant groups in the area.

