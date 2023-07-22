Israel, tens of thousands march towards Jerusalem to stop justice reform. The challenge of the reservists ready to say no to the draft. Clashes with the police

JERUSALEM – An endless stream of blue-and-white flags, marching in the torrid heat, to say no to justice reform. According to police sources quoted by the Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, at least 40,000 people entered Jerusalem today in a procession over two kilometers long. Departing from Tel Aviv on Tuesday with a few hundred participants, the march gradually got bigger despite the temperatures that are suffocating Israel in recent days, arriving in the capital on the eve of what promises to be a dramatic week.

