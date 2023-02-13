16
JERUSALEM – A crucial day today in the Knesset. While inside the classroom the process begins of the controversial justice reformtens of thousands of people are expected in the square in front of them ready to demonstrate against the proposed justice reform of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. As recalled the President Isaac Herzogon the eve of the decisive appointment, Israel is a divided country.
See also Trump Former Advisor Miller: New Social App Gettr Gets Support From Guo Wengui Related Foundations-The Wall Street Journal