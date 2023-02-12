Home World Israel, the child injured in yesterday’s attack dies. Palestinian killed by settler in West Bank
Israel, the child injured in yesterday’s attack dies. Palestinian killed by settler in West Bank

Israel, the child injured in yesterday’s attack dies. Palestinian killed by settler in West Bank

The 8-year-old Israeli boy who was seriously injured yesterday has died in an attack conducted by a Palestinian who was later killed by the police. The boy was among the group of people waiting for the bus at a bus stop in the neighborhood of Ramoth in Jerusalem and against which the bomber threw his car. The total death toll thus rises to 4. In addition to the bomber, two children and one died young man of 20 years. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the immediate demolition of the Palestinian’s house. The minor who died today is the brother of the one who died yesterday. According to local sources, a Palestinian was also killed today in Qarawit Beni Hassan (Salfit) after being shot by an Israeli settler. Year-to-date death toll matters 43 Palestinian dead e 10 Israelis.

The article Israel, the child injured in yesterday’s attack dies. Palestinian killed by settler in the West Bank comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

