The justice reform that the government Netanyahu wants to approve shakes Israelwhere they have been going on for hours protests and strikes, with over 700,000 people in the streets and universities and airports closed. The premier’s allies threaten to bring down the executive – the farthest right in the country’s history – in case you decide to take a step back and withdraw the package of rules. One part, however, has already been approved (with a vote and it is the one that provides for the removal of the premier only in the case of physical and mental impediment, thus saving Netanyahu from his judicial woes, given that he is accused of corruption and the trial is ongoing a Jerusalem. Among the most contested points of the reform, the key issue of Judges Appointment Committee from the Supreme Court, the highest body of justice which, according to the premier, speaks out more and more often in areas that do not fall within his competence. The goal of Netanyahu is to bring the members of the Committee to 11 (instead of 9 today) ensuring the prevalence of politically appointed members over technicians. In recent days Likudpremier’s party and largest party in Parliamenthe tried to convince him skepticsexplaining that the objective of the measure is to make “the Supreme Courtnot to control it”, while Netanyahu sponsored the standard recalling that in the United States politicians control which ones judges federal are nominated and approved. Another significant element consists in what is called the “cancellation clause”, according to which laws rejected bythe supreme court they can still go back in Parliament and be approved. An aspect that is particularly worrying Palestinians and minorities: in fact, the judgments which blocked “the evictions of Palestinian families in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, where Jewish groups have claimed ownership of the land on which families have lived for decades,” he recalls Cnn. At the same time, the Supreme Court it has also been repeatedly attacked by the far right, who have accused it of acting in a way prejudicial towards the settlers and sharply criticized his decision to “clear the settlers from Gaza and from West Bank northern in 2005″.

But who are the government allies who threaten to bring down the executive in case Netanyahu decide to derail justice reform? At the center are the ultra nationalists of Jewish Power ‘Otzma Yehudit’ e Religious Sionismwhich make up the third largest block in the Parliament after that of Likud and ultra-Orthodox Jews of Shas. Bezalel Smotrichcontroversial leader of the radical right of ‘religious Zionism’, is the minister of Finances and his party has also received two portfolios involving very sensitive dossiers: among these, control over Jewish settlements in West Bank It is on It forces (the government body that oversees the Palestinian Territories). ‘Religious Zionism’ has always advocated the annexation of the whole West Bank. A few days from Smotrich went back to attacking the Palestinian people going so far as to deny their existence: “We cannot speak of ‘Palestinians’ because there is no ‘Palestinian people’ – he said – It is an invention of the last century anti-Zionist”. And months ago, the words attributed to the minister who, during a private conversation with a businessman, had described himself as “a homophobic fascist“, adding: “But I am a man of my word… I will not stone gays”. In the recording you hear Smotrich explain that his supporters they know he is against the movement Lgbtq “but he doesn’t care.” “I am the only one – he then added, again referring to his constituents – who has not cooperated with the United Arab List and to preserve the Land of Israel for their grandchildren. They’ll have my back.”

Leader instead of Jewish Power And Itamar Ben-Gvir, in favor of legal immunity for Israeli soldiers who shoot Palestinians. In his house – in the notorious settlement of Kiryat Arbawhere the most extremist and xenophobic rabbis teach – he hung a portrait of in his study Baruch Goldsteinthe Jewish extremist who killed 29 Palestinians in the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron in 1994, considers him a hero almost equal to the murderer of Yitzhak Rabin. Strongly opposed by the centre-left and Arab parties, I’m Gvir he is now Minister for National Security. Settler in the West Bank occupied by Israel, from adolescence he approached the extremist Zionist movement Kach, becoming coordinator of its youth wing. With his rhetoric loaded with racism e zionist suprematismhas managed to gain a strong following, especially among the young settlers from the West Bank (read the complete profile). At the beginning of January the walk of I’m Gvir on the esplanade of mosqueescorted by dozens of agents and an Orthodox rabbi, has aroused an avalanche of criticisms against Israeland not just from the Arab world.