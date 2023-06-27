Israel, the ultra-right minister attacks the defense leaders: “Do you think you are Wagner”. Then the apologies

The Israeli minister for national affairs Orit Strook – member of the extreme right-wing party Religious Zionism – compared i defense and security leaders national to Wagner group during a radio interview. The statement was aimed at Herzi Halevi (Chief of Staff of the Defence), Ronen Bar of the Shin Bet (internal security) e Yaakov Shabtay (head of the police), referring to the fact that the three summits had disowned e defined the recent episodes of anti-Palestinian violence as “nationalist terrorism”. (including burning houses and cars) by settler groups in the West Bank: “Violent attacks in the West Bank were perpetrated by Israeli citizens against innocent Palestinians. These attacks contradict all Jewish values ​​and are nationalist terrorism in every sense, so we are obliged to stop them,” read the joint statement, published on Saturday 24 June. “Who do you think you are? The Wagner Group?” argued Strook during an interview with Kol Barama Radio. Referring to attacks against the Palestinians he then added: “it is a shame to define them as nationalist terrorism”.

The minister was criticized from many quarters, including the Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Defense Minister Yoav Gallantand was finally forced to to apologize, admitting that she expressed herself unhappily: “I was wrong to speak of the Wagner Group. I apologize for that” – she wrote on Twitter, confirming however the content of the criticisms to security leaders. Former Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz also sharply commented on the minister’s position, stating that “every minute of Strook in the role of minister encourages the “anarchists”.

