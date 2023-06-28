Israel, the UN calls for de-escalation in the West Bank

In a statement unanimously adopted, the UN Security Council he called on the parties to avoid “unilateral actions that could inflame tensions”. The Fifteen “encouraged further steps to restore lasting calm, asking to avoid further escalation”. The UN envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, said he was “very concerned about the spiral of violence” in the West Bank, warning during a meeting of the CDS that “if decisive measures are not taken now to curb the violence, there is a significant risk that the situation will escalate further”. In particular, he denounced “the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, fueling the violence.”

