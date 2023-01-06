The government of Benjamin Netanyahu today announced a series of measures against thePalestinian National Authority and NGOs active in the West Bank. The move was justified by the PNA’s decision to ”apply to the International Court of Justice” on the status of West Bank, ”and thus to wage a political-legal war” with Israel. ”We are not willing – explained Netanyahu’s executive – to remain with folded hands”.

Meanwhile, the controversy over the visit of an Israeli official in the Temple Mount: members of the United Nations Security Council have expressed concern in recent days, and have stressed the need to maintain a status quo in the complex Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, days after Israel’s new far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited the site.

The decades-old status quo only permits Muslim worship in the complex, a site also revered by Jews, who call it the Temple Mount. An Israeli official said Ben-Gvir complied with an agreement that allows non-Muslims to visit but not pray.

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour pushed for a Security Council intervention, an unlikely move given the support of Israel by the United States, which has a veto right together with Russia, China, France and Great Britain. “What red line must Israel cross for the Security Council to finally say enough,” Mansour told the 15-member council, accusing Israel of showing “absolute contempt.”

The senior United Nations official for political affairs, Khaled Khiaritold the council that it was the first visit to the site by an Israeli cabinet minister since 2017. ‘While the visit was not accompanied or followed by violence, it is seen as particularly inflammatory given Mr Ben -Gvir for changes to the status quo,” he said.

The Secretary General of the United Nations Anthony Guterres he called on all parties to refrain from steps that could increase tensions in and around the holy places.

The United States are committed to a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and are “concerned about any unilateral act that exacerbates tensions or undermines the viability of a two-state solution,” said the deputy US ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood to the council. “We note that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government platform calls for the preservation of the status quo in relation to holy sites. We expect the government of Israel to deliver on this commitment,” Wood said.