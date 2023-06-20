Israel, the war crimes of the May attacks on Gaza

Amnesty International made note an investigation conducted on nine air strikes conducted by Israeli forces during the May offensive against the Gaza Strip. These attacks caused 11 deaths, including four children, and 190 injuries, including 64 children, among the Palestinian civilian population.

The same pattern seen on previous occasions was repeated: disproportionate Israeli attacks causing large numbers of casualties, indiscriminate attacks against civilian targets with no military value, damage and destruction of civilian homes. In three words: war crimes.

Even on the other side, the pattern was repeated: the al-Quds Brigades and other Palestinian armed groups have been responsible for the indiscriminate firing of rockets into Israeli cities, killing two in Israel and three in the Gaza Strip: in turn, these actions are war crimes.

At 2 in the morning, between 9 and 10 May, when people were at home sleeping and therefore it was clear that there would be disproportionate damage to civiliansAn Israeli airstrike hit a two-story building in al-Sha’af neighborhood in Gaza City. One was used GBU-39a small diameter bomb produced by Boing Defense, Space & Security, exported to Israel by the USA.

The attack targeted the home of Khalil al-Bahtini, a senior commander of the al-Quds Brigades, killing him, his wife Leila and their four-year-old daughter Hajar. In the adjoining apartment, which was also hit, the 19-year-old died Dania Adás and his sister Imanaged 17.

Come on Adas, the father of the two victims, said he woke up with a start when the bedroom door collapsed on him. So, he ran to his daughters’ bedroom and found them in bed. Dania, who was supposed to get married in July, was already dead. Iman, who dreamed of practicing medicine, was still breathing but she died hours after being admitted to hospital.

Israeli military operation destroyed 103 housing units and damaged at least 2,800 others. According to data provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Public Works, at least 1,244 Palestinians were displaced.

Israeli forces hit a four-story building in the Jabaliya refugee camp where they lived on 13 May 42 members of the Nabhan familyfive of them with disabilities, including three people in wheelchairs.

Hussam Nabhan, who witnessed the attack, told Amnesty International that around 6pm he received a phone call, which he attributed to an Israeli intelligence official, giving 15 minutes to evacuate the building. He warned the interlocutor that there were people with disabilities in the building and that more time would be needed, but the latter did nothing but reiterate the warning.

From Amnesty International research has not emerged no proof that the Nabhan family building and other buildings destroyed or damaged during the last two days of the Israeli offensive were used to hide weapons or other military equipment or that rockets were fired from nearby.

A month has passed since the ceasefire between the Israeli authorities and Palestinian armed groups, but what never ceases is the suffering caused by the recurring Israeli offensives against the civilian population of the Gaza Strip. It is almost certain that, if those responsible will not be held accountablethese terrible scenes will be repeated again.

