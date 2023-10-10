Home » Israel: «There is no real solution without real peace»
Israel: «There is no real solution without real peace»

It is the message that comes from Neve Shalom Wahat al-Salam, a village where Israelis and Palestinians live together. And where today moments of fear and bewilderment are shared. «We cannot live in tranquility and security without recognizing the full rights of every single human being», says Samah Salaime, director of the communication and development office of the Village, whose message we publish

The other morning we woke up to a very dark day, full of fear, shock and uncertainty. We discovered that we were entering a complicated and tension-filled period, in which our field – the field of peace, of shared society; the field of reason and reasonableness – was under attack from all sides. Despite this, we remain steadfast in our belief that May the path we have chosen be the only path to sanity and peace.

Hundreds of victims – most of them innocent civilians – have already paid a terrible price and the bloodshed continues. We mourn all the dead on both sides of the border and we feel sorry for the families who lost their loved ones. We are concerned for those who have been taken hostage and hope that they return safely. We hear the sound of the rockets falling and shaking our floors and our children.

Social media videos calling for acts of vengeance against Arab citizens or calling on Arab citizens to join the battle for Gaza increase our already high anxiety levels, and we fear that far-right Jewish activists are already planning lynchings.

To cope with this new, unexpected and “unhinged” reality, we decided to increase security measures within the Village, in addition to those provided by the external security company. The young people of the Village have formed emergency groups, the shelters have all been opened and the emergency personnel are prepared in the hope of not being needed.

School staff are receiving support from the Ministry of Education (schools are closed for now), and the various educational institutions are receiving support from local authorities and Association teams to deal with any possible event.

Once again, an unfathomable reality in our regions leads us to the same conclusion: There is no real solution without real peace. There are no shortcuts; we cannot live in tranquility and security without recognizing the full rights of every single human being, Palestinian, Israeli, Jew, Arab, who lives between the river and the sea. We all need to live in security, freedom and full democracy.

Dear friends: Especially now, when the storm around us is gathering strength and we are all in a state of emotional alarm, this is the time for us at Wahat al-Salam – Neve Shalom, for the members and educational institutions, for the School for Peace, for the binational primary school, for the Pluralist Spiritual Center and for all those who believe in a shared society, of continue to be a compassOf light our torches in the darkness around us and be a model of peace, equality and justice.

We feel fortunate to know that we have so many friends around the world who support our cause and are by our side, no matter the situation. We will keep you posted.

With the hope that we will come to know peace,

Yours

Samah Salaime

