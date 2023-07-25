Israel, thousands of demonstrators protest outside Parliament during the vote on justice reform: police use fire hydrants

The Israeli parliament passed the law limiting the powers of the Supreme Courtone of the main provisions of the dispute judicial reform wanted by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The votes in favor were 64, all those of the majority. There were no votes against as the opposition left the Knesset chamber. The final approval came despite widespread protests across the country underway for months, which also involved the reservists of the armed forces and the business world. The vote was preceded by 30 hours of heated debate in the Knesset and some failed attempts to reach a compromise with the opposition. While they were discussing in the hall, hundreds of thousands of people they demonstrated against the measure in front of the Knesset, waving Israeli flags. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstration, the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd

Previous Article

Israel, so the most right-wing government in history undermines democracy: the Supreme Court was the only real counterweight to power

Next article

The vote in Spain also speaks to Italy: are we ready to challenge the current structure of power?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

