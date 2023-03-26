Home World Israel, thousands protest justice reform. Defense Minister warns Netanyahu: “Let’s stop, anger in the country is a real danger”
Israel, thousands protest justice reform. Defense Minister warns Netanyahu: "Let's stop, anger in the country is a real danger"

Israel, thousands protest justice reform. Defense Minister warns Netanyahu: “Let’s stop, anger in the country is a real danger”

In a televised address, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called for a halt to judicial reform legislation that sparked massive street protests. “Israel’s security is my life’s goal. Even now, I’m willing to take a risk and pay a price. The threats around us are immense, near and far,” he said. Gallant, as reported by the Times of Israel, has spoken with military officials about the reform in recent weeks. “I’m worried about what I’m hearing,” he revealed. “I have never encountered the intensity of anger and pain now”, Gallant denounced, “the rift in society penetrates the army and this is an immediate and tangible danger for the security of the state”. “We need a change in the judicial system, but big changes must be made through dialogue,” he concluded.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv against the controversial justice reform promoted by the government, in view of a key week both for the legislative process and for protest. The police, according to local media, have closed the main roads in the center of Tel Aviv in view of the large demonstrations this evening: tens of thousands of people are expected at the main protest in Kaplan street. Several other major demonstrations are planned in other cities across the country, including Jerusalem, Haifa, Herzliya and Beersheba. Organizers say there will be protests in 150 locations across the country. Opponents of the Netanyahu government have been demonstrating for 12 consecutive weeks against Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposals to severely limit the Supreme Court’s judicial oversight powers, cementing political control over the appointment of judges.

