Thousand of Israelis they invaded cities across the country after the dismissal of the Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The minister had asked in a public speech to stop the judicial reform law that is dividing the country in the name of national unity. Thousands of protesters at Tel Aviv they disrupted traffic by burning tires and putting up barricades, placing stones and irons on the road outside Kiriya at the Kaplan intersection and on Highway 20, according to police reports. People in the square waved flags and chanted chants and there were also clashes with the police.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the anti-judicial reform protests have called a mass demonstration at 2 pm (local time) in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem. “We will not allow any compromise – they argued – that damages the independence of the Supreme Court”. They have asked that Minister Gallant, fired by Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, be reinstated in his post.

Video courtesy Twitter Ismail Djalilov/Youtube – let’s face it