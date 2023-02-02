Israel plans to normalize ties with Sudan by the end of the year, the Israeli foreign minister said So Cohen after returning from a diplomatic mission in the Sudanese capital. Cohen spoke to reporters after a day trip to Khartoum that included high-level meetings with General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, de facto head of state, and other military leaders. “Today’s visit to Sudan lays the foundations for a historic peace agreement with a strategic Arab and Muslim country,” Cohen said at a press conference. “The peace agreement between Israel and Sudan will promote regional stability and contribute to the national security of the state of Israel,” he added.

The deal is expected to be signed this year and will be the fourth of its kind, Cohen said referring to the normalization deals concluded with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in 2020. The talks, according to military officials Sudanese, aimed to establish “fruitful relations with Israel” and to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including security and the military. According to the council, Sudanese leaders also spoke of the need to achieve “stability between Israel and the Palestinian people” in light of the recent wave of violence.

The Pope towards Africa: starting tomorrow in Congo and then in South Sudan, two countries tormented by civil wars by Iacopo Scaramuzzi

30 January 2023



But three military officials said ad Associated Press, requesting anonymity, that Cohen’s trip marked progress on the issue of normalization. However, they said full normalization of ties would not be achieved anytime soon.

The United States “supports Israel’s actions aimed at greater integration in the region”. The White House spokeswoman said, Karine Jean-Pierrein a press briefing expressing appreciation for the agreement reached today in Khartoum between Sudan and Israel for a normalization of relations.