Israel, towards Abrahamic agreements with Sudan

Sudan may very soon enter the Abraham Accords with Israel. Contacts between the two countries have intensified in recent weeks to carry out an intention already expressed by Khartoum in October 2020 but which then remained unfinished. According to Israeli officials – quoted by the media – negotiations between the two sides are well advanced and an agreement now appears possible after US mediation. In late 2020 Sudan signed part of the Abraham Accords in the presence of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin but not the corresponding document with Israel. But now – according to many sources – the time may have come.

