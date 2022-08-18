Israel and Turkey agreed on the 17th to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries, and the two sides will send ambassadors to each other again.

[China News Agency]Comprehensive news: According to Agence France-Presse, Israel and Turkey agreed on the 17th to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, and the two sides will send ambassadors to each other again.

According to reports, Israeli Prime Minister Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan communicated by phone on the same day. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office later issued a statement saying that after communication between Israel and Turkey, the two countries have decided to formally resume diplomatic relations, and the two sides will re-despatch ambassadors and consul-generals to each other and restart direct flights.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency, Erdogan said in a phone call with Rapid that day that he supports “the sustainable dialogue and cooperation between Turkey and Israel on the basis of respect for mutual sensitivity” and that Turkey will work as soon as possible. Appoint a new ambassador to Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu emphasized that the normalization of diplomatic relations does not mean that Turkey will “give up the Palestinian cause”.

Bloomberg pointed out that since the beginning of this year, the dignitaries of Israel and Turkey broke the deadlock of more than 10 years and carried out mutual visits to repair relations. Israeli President Herzog visited Turkey in March and held a meeting with Erdogan, the first visit to Turkey by an Israeli president in 14 years. Cavusoglu visited Israel in May, the first visit by a Turkish minister to Israel in 15 years. In June, Lapid, then the Israeli foreign minister, visited Turkey, the first visit to Turkey by an Israeli foreign minister in 16 years.