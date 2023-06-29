Israel wants to demolish a Palestinian school built with the money of the Italian Cooperation: “So 60 children will be without education”

The violence in the occupied West Bank does not subside. But while a Jenin the Israeli army attacked the refugee camp by air and plans for the forced evacuation of the Palestinian population are advancing in the south, targeted by Tel Aviv one is over too school built with the money of Italian cooperation. On Sunday 18 May the primary school in the village of Khirbet Um Qussain the area of Masafer Yachthas in fact received a demolition order from the Israeli civil administration: “Approx 60 children they would lose the right to study. The nearest school is 8 kilometers away ”he tells Ilfattoquotidiano.it Ali AwadPalestinian activist of the movement Youth of Sumud.

The school was funded in 2020 by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics) and was originally born as an agglomeration of tents. Today the structure is made up of eight classrooms which host about 60 students – between the first and fourth class – coming from Um Qussa and from neighboring communities of Al-Makhroub e Al-Obaidiya. Already in November 2022, the army razed the school As-Sfaifunded by the EU, in the same area.

The demolitions mentioned are just the tip of the iceberg of a much larger project of annexations. “The occupying army makes your life miserable. It is clear that the goal of the Israeli government is to annex Area C to the State of Israel,” he says Issa AmroPalestinian activist and founder of the non-violent movement Youth Against Settlement, Hebron (al-khalil).

Masafer Yacht is a hilly area where 2,800 people live in 12 villages, located in southern Hebron. In the early 1980s, the entire area was declared a military training area “Firing Zone 918”. However, this intended use served to disguise the objective of expelling the Palestinians from their lands to favor the expansion of Israeli settlements. After more than 40 years of non-violent resistance, following a May 2022 ruling by the Israeli High Court of Justice, the army now has the legal authority to demolish 8 of the 12 villages in the area. Since then there has been increasing violence: the village of Um-Al Khair recently received a demolition notice for 10 homes. Today 1,300 people are at imminent risk of expulsion from their homes. Palestinian families are repeatedly denied access to roads, water and energy sources, schools and medical services.

The appeal to the Israeli courts represents the last resort to stop the demolition of the school. Past experiences, however, show that these appeals are but a desperate attempt to postpone what for many is becoming an inevitable reality. “When our houses receive a demolition order we have two options: either demolish them with our own hands or pay the Israeli army to do it,” he says Sami Huraini, Palestinian activist from the Masafer Yatta area and leader of the Popular Nonviolent Committee. This means that without an intervention by the international community, not only will AICS’ financial aid be wasted due to an illegal practice under international law, but the same communities to which these funds have been allocated will have to pay for the destruction of their homes and their schools. “The protective presence of international and Israeli activists often represents a matter of life and death for our community”, he explains. Nasser Nawaj’ahPalestinian human rights activist of the organization B’Tselem.

by Micol Meghnagi, Mosé Vernetti and Filippo Zingone

Photo: Luca Bonaventura

