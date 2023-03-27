12
(LaPresse) Violent clashes between protesters and police outside the Jerusalem residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a new protest against the reform being examined by the Knesset, wanted by the Likud leader. Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Galant (who opposed the measure) and demonstrations erupted across the country. The agents dispersed the demonstrators with water cannons in front of the premier’s house. (LaPresse)
March 27, 2023 – Updated March 27, 2023, 08:04 am
© breaking latest news