Israel is overwhelmed by a wave of protests against a text accused of undermining the country’s democratic structure: the judicial reform by Benyamin Netanyahu, the prime minister who returned to power with one of the most right-wing governments in national history. The critical voices have also grown within the current government itself, to the point of convincing the prime minister to suspend – for now – the legislative process of the reform. But what exactly does the text say? And why has it triggered such transversal tensions in Israeli society?

What are the most contested proposals?

The most controversial proposals of the reform are above all three, united by the risk that has inflamed the street protests: weakening the independence of the Israeli Supreme Court, subjecting it to the control of the political power. The first change would allow the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, to overturn the Court’s decisions with a simple majority of 61 votes out of 121 seats: a fairly comfortable scenario for Netanyahu’s own radical right-wing majority, with 64 seats in the Israeli House. A second proposal would deprive the Court of the power to monitor and review the legality of the so-called fundamental laws, the provisions which are equivalent to the constitution of the Middle Eastern country and represent its fundamental legislative “backbone”. A third change would intervene on the methods of selecting the same judges who sit in the Israeli supreme court. The current rules provide that magistrates are chosen by a panel independent, made up of political figures and judges already serving in the Court. The reform would give greater power to the government, undermining the principle of equality that is enshrined today.

What are the risks and consequences of the reform?

The risk, underlined by the opposition, is that the reform will end up weakening or completely emptying the role of the Supreme Court, subjecting it to the control of the political power both in its active role (verifying the constitutionality of the laws) and in its own internal composition, allowing the government to decide the suitable magistrates for the post. The widespread fear is of a slope similar to that of European countries such as Hungary and Poland, themselves in the crosshairs of the EU institutions for reforms that have violated the principle of separation of powers and subjected the judiciary to government control. Among the underlying implications there could be the approval of laws to the person to exonerate Netanyahu in the trials involving him or favor new tightenings against the Palestinian population, for example with the Israeli settlements that are already multiplying in the so-called occupied territories. Conversely, Netanyahu and some forces close to him have always reiterated the urgency of reducing the “excessive” powers of the Court, accusing it of prosecuting the prime minister for political reasons and keeping Parliament’s authority in check. Among the specific interests there are those of communities such as the ultra-Orthodox, intimidated by the possibility that an autonomous court will restore privileges such as the exemption from compulsory military service.