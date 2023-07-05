Home » Israel withdraws troops from Jenin. Thousands march for the funeral of the 12 Palestinians killed
Israel withdraws troops from Jenin. Thousands march for the funeral of the 12 Palestinians killed

JERUSALEM – Determination and anger. The day after the end of the Israeli military operation in Jenin, a Palestinian center in the northern West Bank, the city buries its dead and begins to rebuild.

Launched on Monday and lasting about 48 hours, the action by the IDF troops had the objective of uprooting the military infrastructure and militiamen of the city’s refugee camp, an area defined by Israeli leaders – starting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – as a ” refuge of terrorism”.

In the raid, which saw the participation of at least a thousand soldiers and the repeated intervention of drones and helicopters, at least 12 Palestinians were killed, over a hundred people were injured and serious damage was also caused to homes, roads and civilian buildings.

